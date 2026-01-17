AV Vidyamandir School celebrate Lohri

AV Vidyamandir Sr Sec School, Cheeka's, Lohri celebrations were a huge hit with the theme "Staff Family Get-Together" bringing everyone closer. Delicious food and entertainment made it a joyful and memorable evening for the staff and their families. Special thanks to Naveen Garg and Vipin Garg for their efforts and support in making it a success. The celebration ended on a high note, with everyone feeling festive and happy.
