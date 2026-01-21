AV Vidyamandir School, Cheeka, celebrate Lohri

AV Vidyamandir Senior Secondary School, Cheeka, celebrated Lohri. The main theme of the programme was “staff family get-together”, which made the occasion more joyful and memorable. Special arrangements of delicious food and entertainment were made for the staff and their families. The successful celebration was made possible due to the sincere efforts and support of Naveen Garg and Vipin Garg.
