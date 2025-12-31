AV Vidyamandir Senior Secondary School, Cheeka, congratulates students who successfully completed the prestigious 8-week IIT-Madras CODE course — the only school in the region offering it. Completion certificate holders include Jaspreet Singh, Yashpreet Kaur, Vanshmeet… and others, while several students earned participation certificates. The achievement reflects the school's commitment to future-ready skills, supported by Chairman Naveen Garg’s vision for holistic development.

