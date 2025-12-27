Avishkaar Makeathon-2025 organised

St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, participated in Avishkaar Makeathon-2025, the largest international celebration of science and technology. The event provided a global platform for young innovators to showcase their creativity, technical skills, and scientific thinking. Students of Class X — Manav, Vidhi, Vanshika Soni, and Naitik — represented the school. The team presented an innovative project titled “Radar System for the Indian Army”, focusing on enhancing national security through advanced technology. The project highlighted the practical application of science and technology in defence, aiming to improve surveillance and early detection system for the Indian Army. The students demonstrated commendable problem-solving skills, teamwork, and a strong sense of patriotism through their presentation. The school management appreciated the students’ efforts and encouraged them to continue exploring innovative ideas that contribute to nation-building.

