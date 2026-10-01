Avneet secures bronze medal in athletic meet

Avneet Singh Virk, student of Grade XI of AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, secured bronze medal in the Inter-School District Athletic Meet held recently. Competing against talented athletes from various schools across the district, Avneet showcased exceptional determination and stamina. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated him on this outstanding achievement and wished him success in all his future endeavours.

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