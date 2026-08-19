Avni qualifies for karate national championship

Avni brought laurels to Ryan International School, Amritsar, through her exceptional performance in karate. She won the gold medal at the AKF Punjab State Karate Championship, held at the PAP Indoor Stadium, Jalandhar, and qualified for the national-level championship. Continuing her winning streak, Avni also secured first position at the PSEB Karate Zonal Championship, held at Jandiala Guru, thereby qualifying for the district-level competition. Principal Kanchan Malhotra congratulated Avni on her commendable success and wished her the very best for the upcoming national and district-level championships.

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