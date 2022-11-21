Avni, Shujaad win painting contest

Avni and Shujaad, two promising students of DC Model School, Panchkula, grabbed 3rd position and consolation prize, respectively, at state-level Painting Competition organised by BBMB at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula.The Children's Day celebration became momentous when both the students were given cash prizes worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 7500, respectively. A total of 50 students had participated out of which Avni got selected for the Nationals. The Director of the school Bharat B Gupta congratulated the students and said that their dedicated efforts will surely take them to the pinnacle of success.
