Avraj, Vihaan secure 2nd position in football meet

Avraj Singh and Vihaan Balodi of Class V, Gurukul World School, Mohali, secured second position in the Under-10 Boys’ category at the Decathlon Football Cup held at Front Foot Turf, Zirakpur. Competing against talented young footballers from various teams, the duo displayed remarkable teamwork, determination and sporting spirit throughout the tournament. Their impressive performance brought laurels to the school. Principal Poonamjit Kaur applauded the students for their commendable achievement and praised their commitment, perseverance and enthusiasm for the sport.

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