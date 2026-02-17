Award giving ceremony held

An award giving ceremony was conducted at Montfort School, Roorkee. The programme was organised to felicitate meritorious students under various categories with cash prizes, certificates, and scholarships. The ceremony is organised every year on the birth anniversary of the school’s alma mater, Saint Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort. This year, the occasion marked the 353rd birth anniversary of the revered saint. The ceremony commenced with a prayer song, invoking the blessings of God. This was followed by an elegant dance performance, which added grace and charm to the occasion. Pradeep Batra and the son of P Chander addressed the gathering and inspired the students through their motivational speeches, encouraging them to strive for excellence and perform better in the future. The programme concluded with an address by the Reverend Principal, Rev Bro Albert Abraham, who congratulated the award winners and offered prayers for the success and well-being of all. After the ceremony, refreshments were served to all the invitees.
