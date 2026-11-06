Awareness activities under ‘Jagruk Bachpan’, ‘Shashakt Bharat’ held

Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, organised awareness activities under the DLSA initiatives ‘Jagruk Bachpan’ and ‘Shashakt Bharat’. The concluding camp featured resource person Priyanka Punia and a panel of advocates led by Aman Dutt Sharma from the DLSA, Panchkula. Students were sensitised to child rights, personal safety, legal awareness and social responsibilities. Around 300 students from classes VI to X participated in poster-making, slogan-writing and essay-writing activities. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated the initiative and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and empowering learning environment.

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