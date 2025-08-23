Awareness assembly on ‘paddy stubble burning pollution’ conducted

An awareness assembly on ‘paddy stubble burning pollution’ was conducted at Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali, by Class VIII students. The programme focused on the ill-effects caused by the burning of paddy stubble, which leads to severe air pollution and health hazards. The students actively participated in the assembly through speeches, poems and a thought-provoking skit highlighting the dangers of stubble burning and suggesting effective ways to control it. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retd) appreciated the efforts of the students in highlighting the issue of paddy pollution by Class VIII students.

