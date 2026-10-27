Awareness campaign under Neighbourhood Transformation Programme held

Ryan International School, Amritsar, organised an awareness campaign under the Neighbourhood Transformation Programme on the theme ‘Har Bachcha Padhe, School Jaaye’ at New Amritsar, near Ashok Vatika School. The initiative was undertaken by the School Council members with the objective of spreading awareness about the importance of education and encouraging every child to attend school. The council members actively engaged with the community by displaying attractive slogans highlighting the significance of education in shaping a brighter future for children. They conveyed the message that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and develop into a responsible and empowered individual. The campaign also emphasised the collective responsibility of parents, schools and society in ensuring that no child is deprived of education. The initiative reflected the vision of the Chairman, Dr AF Pinto, and Managing Director, Dr Grace Pinto, who have consistently emphasised holistic education, social responsibility and community development. Principal Kanchan Malhotra encouraged the council members to participate actively in community outreach initiatives and understand their responsibility towards building an educated and progressive society.
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