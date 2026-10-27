DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Awareness drive under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act held

Awareness drive under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act held

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:55 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An awareness drive under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, was conducted at Behlana village by the Drug Club members, along with NSS volunteers of Govt Model Sr Sec School, Behlana, Chandigarh. The drive was carried out with the active participation of Sub-Inspector Shamsher Singh, chowki in-charge, Behlana, Chandigarh; Jeet Singh, former sarpanch and SMC member; Prabhjot Kaur, school counsellor; and Amit Mehra, NSS in-charge. During the drive, shopkeepers were sensitised to the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and the legal restrictions on the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions. They were advised not to sell tobacco products within 100 yards of the school premises, in accordance with the provisions of the COTPA Act. The team also highlighted the importance of protecting students from tobacco use and promoting a healthy, safe and tobacco-free environment around the school. Villagers actively participated in the awareness drive and supported the initiative. Their participation helped strengthen community awareness about tobacco prevention and the importance of keeping the area around the school tobacco-free. The drive was a meaningful step towards promoting a healthy lifestyle and building a tobacco-free community.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts