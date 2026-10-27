Awareness drive under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act held

An awareness drive under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, was conducted at Behlana village by the Drug Club members, along with NSS volunteers of Govt Model Sr Sec School, Behlana, Chandigarh. The drive was carried out with the active participation of Sub-Inspector Shamsher Singh, chowki in-charge, Behlana, Chandigarh; Jeet Singh, former sarpanch and SMC member; Prabhjot Kaur, school counsellor; and Amit Mehra, NSS in-charge. During the drive, shopkeepers were sensitised to the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and the legal restrictions on the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions. They were advised not to sell tobacco products within 100 yards of the school premises, in accordance with the provisions of the COTPA Act. The team also highlighted the importance of protecting students from tobacco use and promoting a healthy, safe and tobacco-free environment around the school. Villagers actively participated in the awareness drive and supported the initiative. Their participation helped strengthen community awareness about tobacco prevention and the importance of keeping the area around the school tobacco-free. The drive was a meaningful step towards promoting a healthy lifestyle and building a tobacco-free community.

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