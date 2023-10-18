Awareness programme at Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

An awareness programme was conducted at the school by the Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Chandigarh. Students participated in various activities, like essay writing competition, drawing competition, etc, on the theme ‘Swachh Bharat, Swachh Prayatan’. Students were shown a movie to encourage them for maintaining cleanliness. They were also given refreshment and attractive prizes. Principle Dr Shivangi Rudhra Bir inspired the students to keep their surroundings clean and follow the ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ philosophy.

