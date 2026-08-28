Awareness programme on prevention of substance abuse

The CBSE, in collaboration with the NCB, organised an awareness programme on the prevention of substance abuse at Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra. Principal Narayan Singh welcomed the guests, including NCB Chandigarh Inspector Ajay Kumar and CBSE officials. Inspector Ajay Kumar sensitised students to the dangers of drug abuse, peer pressure, and their harmful impact on individuals and society. Students and teachers took an anti-drug pledge, committing themselves to building a healthier, drug-free generation. Renu Bhandari proposed the vote of thanks, emphasising the importance of awareness, self-control, and collective responsibility. The programme concluded with the Shanti Mantra.

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