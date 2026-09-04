Awareness programme on substance abuse held

The school organised an awareness programme on substance abuse in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and CBSE for Principals and Heads of CBSE-affiliated schools. More than 200 principals, students and teachers participated in the programme. Resource persons Paramjeet, Intelligence Officer, NCB, and Renu, Under Secretary, CBSE Schools, Panchkula, highlighted the dangers of substance abuse, preventive measures, counselling and timely intervention. Principal Seema Kataria and Manager Shashi Bathla emphasised sustained awareness efforts towards building a healthy, responsible and drug-free society.

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