Awareness programme on World First-Aid Day held

Bhai Kanhaiya Ji Welfare Club of Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, organised an awareness programme on World First-Aid Day during the morning assembly. The programme was an engaging and informative event, filled with enthusiasm and participation from students and staff alike. The patron of the club introduced the theme of this year. He also explained in simple yet powerful words why first-aid is essential in everyday life, whether at home, school, or the community. To add more depth to the occasion, a poster-making competition was organised. The theme of the posters was based on the significance of first-aid and its role in saving lives. Students from various classes participated, using vibrant colours and creative ideas to spread the awareness message. Their artistic work reflected not only their imagination but also their deep understanding of the topic. After careful judgment, the results of the competition were announced. Manoj Kaur (Class VI) secured the first position, Navjot Kaur (Class VI) achieved the second position, and Ekampreet Kaur (Class V) won the third position. Their efforts were truly commendable, and they received loud applause from the audience for their creativity and dedication. The highlight of the programme was an informative speech by the chairman of the school. In his address, he emphasised the importance of spreading awareness about first-aid, especially among the younger generation. He explained how small but timely actions such as controlling bleeding, giving CPR, or helping an injured person can save precious lives. Principal Amandeep Singh, congratulated the winners of the competition and appreciated the efforts of all participants. He encouraged students to keep learning practical life skills along with their academics.

