Awareness rally at Ganapati Convent School, Bilaspur

Students of the school and NCC Cadets took initiative to make the public aware about the ill -effects of tobacco consumption by organising a rally on the theme 'We need food, not tobacco'. In the rally, the students demonstrated the harmful effects of tobacco through slogans and posters. The main motto of this rally was to highlight the health risks of using tobacco and to encourage the public to ban tobacco.
