Awareness seminar held under safety week

An awareness seminar was organised for students of Class XI of State Public School, Shahkot, under Road Safety Week. The seminar was conducted by DSP Sukhpal Singh, who was also the chief guest, along with his team members — SI Balbir Singh, ASI Jaspal Singh and Munshi Bikramjit Singh. The session was organised to make the youth aware of the road safety rules and their importance. The motto of the campaign was ‘Road Safety…. Life Safety’. They said every year many people lose their lives due to road accidents. Road accidents are the result of negligence and lack of awareness. Road safety is as important as the basic skills of life. The team gifted a T-shirt and a cap to every student to motivate them regarding the same.

