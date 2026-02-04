DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Awareness seminar held under safety week

Awareness seminar held under safety week

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:30 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An awareness seminar was organised for students of Class XI of State Public School, Shahkot, under Road Safety Week. The seminar was conducted by DSP Sukhpal Singh, who was also the chief guest, along with his team members — SI Balbir Singh, ASI Jaspal Singh and Munshi Bikramjit Singh. The session was organised to make the youth aware of the road safety rules and their importance. The motto of the campaign was ‘Road Safety…. Life Safety’. They said every year many people lose their lives due to road accidents. Road accidents are the result of negligence and lack of awareness. Road safety is as important as the basic skills of life. The team gifted a T-shirt and a cap to every student to motivate them regarding the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts