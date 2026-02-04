Awareness session on 'Drug law enforcement' organised

Global Wisdom International School, Derabassi, organised an informative awareness session on “Drug law enforcement – Types of drugs, their side effects, related crimes, penalties and preventive measures” in collaboration with NACIN, Chandigarh, the premier training institute of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Union Ministry of Finance. The session was conducted by Swajesh Gupta Additional Assistant Director, and Pariansh Mittal EO, NACIN, Chandigarh, who sensitised students of classes VIII to XII, along with teachers and staff, to the growing menace of drug abuse, its legal implications, and the importance of preventive measures. The programme aimed to educate young minds about making informed and responsible choices and understanding the role of law enforcement agencies in safeguarding society. The session proved to be highly engaging and enlightening, helping students gain valuable insights into drug-related crimes and the importance of staying away from substance abuse. The interactive discussion encouraged awareness, vigilance, and a sense of responsibility among the participants. The event concluded with pledge-taking ceremony, where students as well as the staff members pledged to stay away from drugs and contribute towards creating a drug-free society. Principal Dr Basundhara expressed her sincere gratitude to NACIN, Chandigarh, for conducting the meaningful and impactful awareness programme and felicitated the speakers of the day with token of reverence and appreciation.

