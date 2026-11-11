Awareness session on ‘Personal health at DC Model School, Panchkula

DC Model Sr Sec School, Sector 7, Panchkula, organised an informative awareness session on ‘Personal health and hygiene’ for girl students in collaboration with NGO Triguna. The special sessions focused on menstrual health and hygiene, aiming to educate young girls about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and taking care of their health during menstruation. The sessions were highly informative and interactive, providing students with a safe and comfortable space to understand various aspects of menstrual health. Experts from Triguna addressed common myths and misconceptions related to periods and helped students develop a scientific and positive understanding of menstruation. They also highlighted the importance of proper menstrual hygiene practices, maintaining cleanliness, adopting healthy habits and seeking guidance whenever required. The sessions encouraged the girls to speak openly about their concerns and helped them overcome hesitation and the social stigma associated with menstruation. The school management appreciated the efforts of Triguna for conducting these valuable sessions and contributing towards the overall health and well-being of the students.
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