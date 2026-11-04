Awareness session on POCSO Act held

Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, organised an impactful awareness session on the POCSO Act, 2012, promoting child safety, confidence and awareness. Students, teachers and parents participated in insightful discussions on personal boundaries, safe and unsafe touch, speaking up without fear and legal safeguards for children. The session featured Akanksha Chhabra, Assistant Director, Welfare Centre for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment, Raipur Rani, and Akanksha Yadav, Panel Advocate, DLSA, Panchkula. Managing Director Reekrit Serai emphasised the importance of empowering children to recognise their rights, respect boundaries and confidently seek help.

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