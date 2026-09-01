Awareness session on POCSO Act organised

An informative and interactive awareness session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was organised at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, for students of classes VIII to XII. The session was conducted by Ajay Kumar Ghanghas, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, and advocate Akanksha Yadav. The interactive session aimed to empower students with legal literacy, enabling them to stay safe, aware and free from any kind of exploitation or injustice. Students were also encouraged to speak up and seek help from trusted adults and legal authorities if needed. Many of their queries were addressed. School Principal Vandana appreciated the initiative and thanked advocate Akanksha Yadav for guiding the students with valuable and relevant information regarding their rights and timely action.
- States
- Punjab
- {{!--
- Punjabi Tadka --}}
- Heart of Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Time Capsule
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Simply Haryana
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement