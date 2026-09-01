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Home / The School Tribune / Awareness session on POCSO Act organised

Awareness session on POCSO Act organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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An informative and interactive awareness session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was organised at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, for students of classes VIII to XII. The session was conducted by Ajay Kumar Ghanghas, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, and advocate Akanksha Yadav. The interactive session aimed to empower students with legal literacy, enabling them to stay safe, aware and free from any kind of exploitation or injustice. Students were also encouraged to speak up and seek help from trusted adults and legal authorities if needed. Many of their queries were addressed. School Principal Vandana appreciated the initiative and thanked advocate Akanksha Yadav for guiding the students with valuable and relevant information regarding their rights and timely action.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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