Awareness session on POCSO Act organised

An informative and interactive awareness session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was organised at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, for students of classes VIII to XII. The session was conducted by Ajay Kumar Ghanghas, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, and advocate Akanksha Yadav. The interactive session aimed to empower students with legal literacy, enabling them to stay safe, aware and free from any kind of exploitation or injustice. Students were also encouraged to speak up and seek help from trusted adults and legal authorities if needed. Many of their queries were addressed. School Principal Vandana appreciated the initiative and thanked advocate Akanksha Yadav for guiding the students with valuable and relevant information regarding their rights and timely action.

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