Home / The School Tribune / Awareness session on reducing plastic waste

Awareness session on reducing plastic waste

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
6911c7a751b93 2.St . Xaviers International School Zirakpur
St Xavier’s International School, Zirakpur, held an awareness session on ‘Reducing plastic waste and solid waste management’. The session was led by environmental experts Sukhwinder Singh, Program Coordinator from the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Gursewak Singh from the MC office, Zirakpur. The core focus was on empowering students to implement the 3 Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). Gursewak Singh emphasised that proper segregation — separating dry, wet, and hazardous waste — is needed. The interactive session motivated the students to become active participants in the national mission for cleanliness, making them champions of a zero-plastic and waste-conscious environment within their school and community.

