Awareness session on ‘Say no to drugs’ held

Millennium World School, Cheeka, organised an informative and impactful awareness session on the topic “Say no to drugs”. The objective of the session was to sensitise students to the harmful effects of drug addiction and encourage them to live a drug-free, purposeful life. The keynote speaker for the session was Dr Tajinder Singh, from Civil Hospital, Guhla, who was warmly welcomed by Principal Rajan Sharma. In his address, the principal highlighted the growing threat of drug abuse among youth and stressed the need for proactive awareness programmes in schools to guide students toward the right path. Dr Tajinder Singh delivered an engaging and insightful presentation in which he explained how drug addiction adversely affects not just the individual, but also families and society at large. A short documentary video showcasing real-life examples of drug addiction and recovery was also shown. A Q&A session was held where students asked thoughtful questions, and Dr Tajinder Singh patiently and wisely answered them, dispelling myths and offering practical advice. In his closing remarks, Principal Rajan Sharma said, “Our mission is not just to create academically strong individuals, but responsible citizens and compassionate human beings. It is our duty to safeguard our students from the dangers of addiction and equip them with the strength to say no.” The session saw enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and parents. The entire school community took a pledge to never indulge in drugs and to spread awareness about its dangers among their peers and in society.

