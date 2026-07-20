Ayush bags Winner’s Trophy in badminton tournament

Ayush, student of Class IV of Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47-C, Chandigarh, achieved a remarkable victory at the North Zone Cash Prize Badminton Tournament. His outstanding performance earned him the Winner’s Trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 6,000. In recognition of his exceptional achievement, the Principal felicitated Ayush during a special ceremony at the school by presenting him with the trophy. The celebration was marked by warm applause and appreciation from teachers and fellow students, making it a memorable occasion for everyone.

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