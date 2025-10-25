Baba Banda Singh Bahadur birth anniversary celebrated

Advertisement
St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, celebrated Baba Banda Singh Bahadur birth anniversary. A special assembly was held to educate students about Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s life, bravery and contributions to Sikh history and also about his war memorial, located near Mohali, which is a notable landmark that commemorates his bravery and sacrifice.
