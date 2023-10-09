Baba Manjh Convent School

Class V to Vlll students of the school participated in a painting competition held by the Health and Wellness Department’s Major Tarlochan Singh Health Club on World Heart Day. Under the guidance of school physician Dr Harmanjas Kaur Sidhu, students brought their artistic skills to life while learning about the importance of heart health. The winners received certificates from Principal Paramjeet Kaur Sidhu.
