Baba Manjh Convent School, Hoshiarpur

Maryland State University, USA, has recognised the dedication and excellence of the school principal by awarding her the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Education. The school acknowledges Maryland State University, USA, whose faculty and rigorous academic standards have played a crucial role in shaping the principal’s intellectual capabilities. Their belief in her educational prowess and accomplishments is evident through the esteemed recognition. Heartiest congratulations poured in from the school community, students, parents, and colleagues as the school celebrates the incredible milestone in the principal’s professional journey.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #United States of America USA