Baba Manjh Convent School, Kang Mai

Janmashtami was celebrated in the school. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Paramjit Kaur Sidhu. Tiny tots welcomed the Principal by showering flowers. Children beautifully danced on Radha-Krishna songs. Children were dressed up in attractive attires of Radha, Krishna and Gopis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...