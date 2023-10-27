Baba Manjh Convent School, Kang Mai

The Punjab Education Board organised a sports event in the Haryana zone and students of the school participated in various categories, including under-14 kho-kho (girls), under-17 volleyball (boys) and under-19 badminton (boys). The school secured the second position in badminton, while the volleyball (boys) team achieved the third position. The efforts of the students were appreciated by Principal Paramjit Kaur Sidhu and Chairman Varinder Singh Sidhu.