Baba Manjh Convent School, Kang Mai

The school hosted celebration of the boundless love shared between children and their grandparents. The event provided a platform for students to express their deep appreciation and admiration for their grandparents, recognising their valuable presence in their lives. Through various engaging activities, performances and interactive sessions, the school created a memorable experience that highlighted the wisdom, love and enduring bonds that exist across generations. School president Mahant Varinder Singh and Principal Paramjit Kaur Sidhu offered their respect and love to grandparents.

