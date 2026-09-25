Baba Manjh school athletes bag medals

Baba Manjh Convent School, Kang Mai celebrated an impressive medal haul by its talented sportspersons in the U-19 and U-17 categories. The U-19 team secured gold and silver in discus throw, silver and bronze in shot put, gold in high jump, silver in triple jump, bronze in javelin throw and 800m race, and silver in both relay and 100m race. In the U-17 category, the athletes won first place in discus throw, along with silver in shot put and bronze in javelin throw. The remarkable performances reflected the athletes’ courage, determination, teamwork and dedication. The school congratulated the champions and appreciated the coaches and mentors for their guidance.

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