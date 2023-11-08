Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

The festival of the victory of good over evil i.e. Dasehra was celebrated with great festivity in Asha Bhan auditorium in the school. Students of classes VI and VII enacted Ramleela from the birth of Lord Ram to the assassination of Ravan on the stage that kept the audience mesmerised. Principal Sanjeev Sharma addressed the gathering and shared that the festival of Dasehra always guides us to lead a truthful life and never tread the evil path.
