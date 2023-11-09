Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

On the eve of Karwa Chauth, the school organised an inter-house mehandi competition for students of Class IX to XII. Enthusiasm among the participants was worth noticing. School Principal Sanjeev Sharma appreciated the effort of the participants and wished Happy Karwa Chauth to all.
