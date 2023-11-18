Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

On the eve of Diwali, the school organised an Inter-House Pot and Diya Decoration Competition in Asha Bhan Auditorium. The contest was for the students of Class III to VIII. Students made beautiful designs on their pots/diyas. School Principal Sanjeev Sharma appreciated their creativity and shared that Diwali is a festival of lights whereas diyas and pots are the symbols of prosperity.

