Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

On the eve of Diwali, the school organised an Inter-House Pot and Diya Decoration Competition in Asha Bhan Auditorium. The contest was for the students of Class III to VIII. Students made beautiful designs on their pots/diyas. School Principal Sanjeev Sharma appreciated their creativity and shared that Diwali is a festival of lights whereas diyas and pots are the symbols of prosperity.
