Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

School students won trophies in DAV Cluster-Level Sports Tournaments 2023-24 held at DAV Public School, Patiala. School students won the trophies of Overall Runner-up in Athletics and Overall Most Disciplined Team. School students won 16 medals — seven gold medals, five silver medals and four bronze medals. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, school Principal, applauded the students. He congratulated all sportspersons, parents and teachers for their success.