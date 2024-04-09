Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

The school organised a ‘havan’ at the start of Vedic Chetna Shivir on its premises. Principal Sanjeev Sharma along with teachers and students participated in it. He advised the participants to take part in activity of their choice and gain the maximum.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...