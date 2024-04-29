Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

During last session, the school organised inter-house competitions on various festivals/occasions, as a chance for students to display their talent, capability and to create spirit of competition among them. Yellow House emerged as overall best house for the third time and Green House got the second position. During prize distribution ceremony in the morning assembly, Principal Sanjeev Sharma awarded the winner trophy to House in charges and house prefects of Yellow House and Green house. He congratulated both the houses and inspired all students to continue improving their performance.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...