Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

During last session, the school organised inter-house competitions on various festivals/occasions, as a chance for students to display their talent, capability and to create spirit of competition among them. Yellow House emerged as overall best house for the third time and Green House got the second position. During prize distribution ceremony in the morning assembly, Principal Sanjeev Sharma awarded the winner trophy to House in charges and house prefects of Yellow House and Green house. He congratulated both the houses and inspired all students to continue improving their performance.

