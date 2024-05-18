Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

To sensitise the students regarding the contribution of a mother in one’s life, students were asked to express their views about mother in the form of a poem, painting or a paragraph. Teachers and students expressed their feelings about mother in the morning assembly also. During Mother’s Day celebrations in the school, Principal Sanjeev Sharma appreciated the effort of the students. He praised the initiative taken by the Librarian and advised all to love, care and obey their mother always. He wished happy Mother’s Day to all.

