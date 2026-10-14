Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

The school organised a Vedic quiz in the school library to create awareness of Vedic knowledge among students. The initiative aimed to help them lead happy lives and contribute to the formation of an ideal society in the future. At the conclusion of the event, Principal Sanjeev Kumar Sharma appreciated the top performers and awarded prizes. He advised students to follow the Ten Commandments of Arya Samaj to become good citizens of India. He also congratulated the Dharam Shikshak and the Librarian for organising the quiz effectively.

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