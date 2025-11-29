Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School organises fancy dress competition

Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak, organised a fancy dress competition for students of classes III to V in the school auditorium. Students participated enthusiastically and dressed as freedom fighters, doctors, soldiers, teachers, nature protectors, scientists etc. The audience cheered and lauded as students displayed creativity through props, dialogues and unique presentations. At the end Principal Sanjeev Sharma congratulated Activity in-charge Sanjeev Singla for successful organisation of the competition and highlighted that such activities help students build confidence, creativity and communication skills.

