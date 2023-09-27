Babu Brish Bhan DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Moonak

The school organised a voluntary blood donation camp on the eve of the 117th birth anniversary of Babu Brish Bhan, a great freedom fighter and former CM, PEPSU state. A team from Blood Bank of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, was invited for the same. 160 units of blood were donated. School Principal Sanjeev Sharma led from the front and donated blood. He said he has donated blood around 40 times. He thanked all the blood donors for their contribution and support to the social cause.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...