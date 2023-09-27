Babu Brish Bhan DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Moonak

The school organised a voluntary blood donation camp on the eve of the 117th birth anniversary of Babu Brish Bhan, a great freedom fighter and former CM, PEPSU state. A team from Blood Bank of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, was invited for the same. 160 units of blood were donated. School Principal Sanjeev Sharma led from the front and donated blood. He said he has donated blood around 40 times. He thanked all the blood donors for their contribution and support to the social cause.