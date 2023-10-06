Babu Brish Bhan DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Moonak

Students of the school participated in a national-level drawing competition organised by Evergreen Publications. Anvi Jain (Class IV), Tashvi (Class V) and Arshiya Sharma (Class VII) won the top position in their respective groups. School Principal Sanjeev Sharma and representative of Evergreen Publications appreciated the winners by giving away attractive prizes in the morning assembly. The principal said it is the result of their consistent effort in the field.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...