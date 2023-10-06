Babu Brish Bhan DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Moonak

Students of the school participated in a national-level drawing competition organised by Evergreen Publications. Anvi Jain (Class IV), Tashvi (Class V) and Arshiya Sharma (Class VII) won the top position in their respective groups. School Principal Sanjeev Sharma and representative of Evergreen Publications appreciated the winners by giving away attractive prizes in the morning assembly. The principal said it is the result of their consistent effort in the field.