Baby Convent School, Banur

A seminar was organised at the school for all girl students and staff to spread awareness on menstrual health, hygiene during the cycle and importance of identifying and preventing various issues associated with the untreated and undiagnosed medical condition at a young age. The seminar was presided over by Dr Karishma Kashyap, MBBS, FAM. Reema Bathla, Principal, concluded the seminar with her speech.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made him feel very paranoid about his privacy'
Kohli says I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism, please...
An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has experienced such pain
Narendra Modi is in Gujarat