Baby Convent School, Banur

School Principal Reema Bathla has been awarded for the outstanding contribution in school education. The award was presented by Elets Technomedia (Asia & Middle East’s premier media, technology & content consultancy) in association with the in-house journal Digital Learning at an event organised in The Lalit, Chandigarh. The event was an arcadia for the education industry and marked the presence of sundry educators, government dignitaries and industry experts across the country.