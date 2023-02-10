Baby Convent School, Banur

The school hosted a flower arrangement competition, Gulistaan, in which seven schools under the Rajpura Sahodaya Complex participated. The chief guests were Monika Arora and Vandita from Government College, Panchkula. A variety of fresh flowers were displayed on the occasion. Participants presented beautiful arrangements. Heritage Public School, Lehlan, bagged the first position, DAV Public School, Rajpura, was the first runner-up and CM Public School, Rajpura, was the second runner-up. Principal Reema Bathla awarded the winners with trophies and gave certificates to all participants. Annual Sports Meet winners were also honoured. A cultural programme was organised, which was followed by a rendition of the National Anthem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...