Baby Convent School, Banur

The school hosted a flower arrangement competition, Gulistaan, in which seven schools under the Rajpura Sahodaya Complex participated. The chief guests were Monika Arora and Vandita from Government College, Panchkula. A variety of fresh flowers were displayed on the occasion. Participants presented beautiful arrangements. Heritage Public School, Lehlan, bagged the first position, DAV Public School, Rajpura, was the first runner-up and CM Public School, Rajpura, was the second runner-up. Principal Reema Bathla awarded the winners with trophies and gave certificates to all participants. Annual Sports Meet winners were also honoured. A cultural programme was organised, which was followed by a rendition of the National Anthem.