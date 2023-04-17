Baby Convent School, Banur

Students at the school celebrated Baisakhi. A cultural programme was organised to welcome the harvest season. The students highlighted the religious and cultural significance of the festival in a speech. On the onset of Sikh New Year and the founding of the Khalsa Panth, the students performed Bhangra, which depicted the real life of farmers in Punjab. A speech was made on the hard work that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar did for uplifting of the lower sections of society. The motive behind the celebration was to apprise the students of the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. The Principal, Reema Bathla, conveyed her best wishes to all and wished them for future endeavours.
