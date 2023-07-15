Baby Convent School, Banur

Prabhleen Kaur, student of Class VIII, has secured second rank in the Jingle Writing Competition, organised by the National Health Programme, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Centre for Dental Education and Research, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.
