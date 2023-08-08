A one-day science exhibition was held at Baby Convent School, Banur last week as part of Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) demonstration popularisation project of Chitkara University under the NCSTC scheme. The students exhibited various live models demonstrating periscope, different kinds of pollution, spin art machine, electric circuit, water purification, air cooler, etc. Students displayed and explained working models in the exhibition and were selected by the Senior Professor Sagar Juneja and his team for further inter-school model making competition.

#Environment #Pollution